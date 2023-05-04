KINGSPORT - Kingsport community and government leaders gathered Thursday morning at the Kingsport Farmers Market for one thing – prayer.
The city held its annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market, praying for government, education, business and to God.
“All those in attendance are showing a real spirit of community and unity,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “I suppose if we had an overarching theme at today’s breakfast it would be community and unity.”
For half an hour, leaders in the community showed unity by praying for education, healthcare, the military, the business community, government, a safe and inclusive community and the state and the nation.
The event was hosted by the Kingsport Chamber and sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Tennova Inc.
The program coincided with the National Day of Prayer held on the first Thursday of May. The first prayer was held by President Harry Truman in 1952 and each year the President signs a proclamation asking the people to “turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
Vanessa Bennett, of the Kingsport Chamber, served as emcee of the event.
Dr. Chris Hampton, school superintendent for Kingsport City Schools, started with a prayer for education.
“Never have we needed your love, support and the shelter of your arms in our schools as we do today,” Hampton said.
He prayed that God keep schools and students safe and for the school system to flourish.
The Rev. Kenneth Calvert, of Shiloh Baptist Church, prayed for a safe and inclusive community.
He spoke about how those in Kingsport are privileged to live in a safe and secure community. But he said the most privilege is being brothers and sisters in Christ.
“We have a change and empowerment in life,” he said. “Jesus paid a price so we could be included in that number. Right here in Kingsport, Tennessee, we are able to worship together, to pray together, to walk together.”
The Rev. Marvin Cameron, of First Baptist Church, prayed for the state and the nation. The pastor prayed that government leaders would come together and not be divided.
“We are divided at times, more than we have been united,” Cameron prayed. “We have sought to be like your disciples, James and John, who wanted to be on your right and your left rather than seek a place in the circle.”
He said at times “all of us have led us to believe that our opinions are yours and not your opinions are ours.”
He concluded his prayer by asking all those in attendance to recite the Lord’s Prayer.
“It’s another great day in Kingsport,” Shull said, as the prayer ended. “It’s a great place to live, work and pray.”