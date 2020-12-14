KINGSPORT — After the first of the year, expect to see more information about possible changes to the city code dealing with animals.
Specifically, you might see Kingsport draft a policy dealing with the tethering of dogs or one that imposes a fine to owners who fail to clean up after their pets. These and other changes could be in the works following a recent comprehensive look at all ordinances dealing with animals by city staff.
The issue came up publicly last month, with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussing a proposed amendment dealing with pet waste. Owners not cleaning up after their dogs has been an issue the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission has been dealing with for months, with numerous complaints coming in from residents.
At its November meeting, the BMA decided to look at all ordinances dealing with animals, rather than just one regarding pet waste. Earlier this month, city leaders heard more about this comprehensive look.
A THOROUGH REVIEW
Over the past month, city staff reviewed all of the ordinances dealing with animals, reached out to various people and groups (including PETWORKS), to get feedback on the existing law and what possible ones need to be implemented.
In the end, staff found there were four focus areas dealing with animals, said Bart Rowlett, assistant city attorney for Kingsport. They included: 1) animal noise; 2) pet waste; 3) tethering of animals; and 4) providing food, water and shelter by the owners.
When it comes to animal noise, Rowlett said the consensus from city staff is there’s already a mechanism in place to deal with that issue.
“Current code prohibits noises that constitute a nuisance,” Rowlett said. “With what’s already on the books, if citizens complain, those could be presented to the enforcing agency.”
Another concern already handled by existing law is with the owner providing adequate food, water and shelter. Rowlett said state law already speaks to this with the prohibition of cruelty to animals. Which means Kingsport won’t likely create a new ordinance about this issue.
NOT IN CITY CODE
Two animal concerns not spelled out in city code have to do with pet waste and the tethering of dogs.
According to Rowlett, a pet waste ordinance could be something along these lines: anyone who owns or is in control of an animal, unless they have the consent of the property owner, must remove the waste from the property. And it would apply to both dogs and cats, on public or private property.
“We’re not sure how widely it’s enforced (in neighboring cities),” Rowlett said. “In a hypothetical situation, if an animal (leaves waste) on a property and you identify who the animal belongs to and in fact it did occur, it’ll be up to the city judge to decide what to do with it.”
The final focus area — the tethering of animals — is also not in city code. Other cities, like Johnson City and Bristol, have prohibitions against it and Kingsport is considering an ordinance of its own, Rowlett said.
“We’d be proposing language of what a tethering system looks like, the certain length of device and to make sure the animal is safe and comfortable with access to food, water and shelter,” Rowlett said.
FINAL THOUGHTS
For all animal issues, city officials said the animal control officers at PETWORKS are the primary enforcement authority. Meaning if you want to report your neighbor for not cleaning up after their pet (assuming such an ordinance gets passed), you should call PETWORKS.
Loud barking or a neglected dog? Call PETWORKS.
“The ACO has the same authority as police officers in this regard,” said City Manager Chris McCartt.
The BMA did not take any official action on any proposed changes to city code regarding animals. McCartt said he plans to talk with Rowlett about any possible changes and return to the BMA after the first of the year with recommendations.