KINGSPORT — October in the Model City will provide children and teenagers with a variety of recreational and outdoor activities. Registration is underway, so now is the time to sign up.
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its basic and advanced archery classes, a fall break camp and a special “Fall-o-ween” event. You can register for any of the activities by calling (423) 224-2489, by going to the V.O. Dobbins Community Center (301 Louis St.), or by going online to www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
ARCHERY CLASSES
Parks and Rec is offering two types of archery classes this fall — basic and advanced — both held at the Lynn View Community Center (257 Walker St.). All of the equipment will be provided.
• Basic Archery: Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. Children ages 7 and up can participate. The cost is $25 per person.
• Advanced Archery: Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8: 30 p.m. from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. Children ages 8 and up can participate. The cost is $25 per person.
FALL BREAK CAMP
Kingsport City Schools will have its fall break the week of Oct. 12. What better way to keep your kids engaged with their peers during this time than to enroll them in the Parks and Recreation fall break camp, held at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.
The camp is for children ages 6 through 12 and the cost per student is $30 for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
According to information from the city, the camp will follow COVID-19 guidelines and rules. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required inside the building. Staff will take temperatures during the day and extra cleaning procedures will be performed.
ALL ABOUT FALL-O-WEEN
The Fall-o-ween event will take place on Oct. 17 at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.
Beginning at 10 a.m., a cornhole tournament will be held in the parking lot. You must bring your own board and bags. Anyone ages 14 and older can participate and the cost is $5 per person. Registration will take place the day of the tournament.
Kingsport is partnering with Somebody Loves Me to give away free Halloween costumes beginning at 11 a.m. The first 30 children (ages 13 and under) will also be able to paint small pumpkins for Halloween. The event concludes at 1 p.m.
For more information about any of these events and activities, call Renee Ensor at (423) 224-2489 or email her at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov.