George Taylor Jr., one of the owners of the Kingsport Hosiery Mills property, still works out of his downtown, second-story office most every day of the week. Taylor told the Times News he would like to see the Kings- port Hosiery Mills site preserved and developed into something historical and useful for the city. Taylor’s family is one-half of the Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Company. The property has been in his family since 1945.