KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Hosiery Mills building is one step closer to being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Last month, the Tennessee State Review Board approved the nomination of the iconic downtown property.
Christopher Kinder, a historic preservation specialist with the Tennessee Historical Commission, said the nomination will now go before the National Park Service for final review. If approved, the nomination will be submitted to the keeper of the National Register for signature and listing.
“With few exceptions, nominations submitted to the National Park Service are approved. They may be sent back for changes, which are generally minor,” Kinder said. “We often go through several drafts before we recommend it as ready for review by the state review board, which may suggest minor edits or changes. But they generally accept our recommendations for approval.”
The National Park Service typically takes about two months for final review and approval.
As long as no changes are recommended, Kinder said he expects to hear of the official listing sometime in early December.
NATIONAL REGISTER APPLICATION
The Kingsport Hosiery Mills application is for the entire three-acre complex at the Press/Clinchfield intersection. The site includes:
• The original four-story hosiery mill (built in 1917)
• A 50,000-square-foot cinder block addition (built in 1956 by Dobyns-Taylor for the Kingsport Press to use as warehouse space)
• And the adjacent, smaller space where Tobacco Road has operated for 28 years
The property has been in the family of George Taylor Jr. since 1945.
Taylor recently told the Times News he would like to see it preserved and developed into something historical and useful for the city.
Taylor’s family is one-half of the Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Company and whose roots date back to the early days of Kingsport.
In 1952, the business was the largest independent hardware company in America by volume, with $5 million in annual sales.
ABOUT KINGSPORT HOSIERY MILLS
When operations at the Kingsport Hosiery Mills began in 1917, the plant had the capacity to produce 26,400 pairs of finished hose daily, and it employed 85 people.
By the end of 1919, the number of employees had increased to 150; by 1923 the number had grown to 200; by 1928, more than 400 people were working in the plant, of which 296 were women.
The plant did not fare well during the Great Depression, and by 1932 the facility closed and its machinery was removed.
Dobyns-Taylor Hardware purchased the property in 1945 and began using parts of it as a warehouse.
When Dobyns-Taylor ceased retail operations in 1985, the company continued using the old mill as warehouse space.
If the three-year process to get the property on the national register is successful, the owner can take advantage of a 20% national tax incentive.
It’s something Taylor said is necessary to help preserve or develop the property. The nomination will also help keep the building from being destroyed.