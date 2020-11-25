KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Hosiery Mills building is officially on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tennessee Historical Commission — the state agency designated as the State Historic Preservation Office — made the announcement Friday afternoon. In addition to the hosiery mills building making the list, five other properties in Tennessee also made the cut, including a 110-year-old post office in Johnson City.
George Taylor Jr., one of the primary owners of the hosiery mills building, said it was wonderful the building made the list.
“I’m hoping someone will come along in the future who’s willing to take that property and do something with it,” Taylor said. “It’ll be a real opportunity for somebody to do something special. And if it’s done and done right it’ll be a real asset to Kingsport.”
Taylor applied for the building to be on the national register this past summer with the process requiring a number of approvals — first by the Kingsport Historic Zoning Commission and the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman, then to the Tennessee State Review Board in September and finally the National Park Service.
ON THE NATIONAL REGISTER
What’s on the National Register of Historic Places is the entire, three-acre Kingsport Hosiery Mills complex at the Press/Clinchfield intersection. The complex includes:
• The original four-story hosiery mill (built in 1917)
• A 50,000-square-foot cinder block addition (built in 1956 by Dobyns-Taylor for the Kingsport Press to use as warehouse space).
• And the adjacent, smaller space where Tobacco Road has operated for 28 years.
The property has been in the family of Taylor since 1945 and he recently told the Times News he would like to see it preserved and developed into something historical and useful for the city.
Taylor’s family is one-half of the Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Company, and the family’s roots date back to the early days of Kingsport.
In 1952, Dobyns-Taylor Hardware was the largest independent hardware company in America by volume, with $5 million in annual sales.
ABOUT KINGSPORT HOSIERY MILLS
When operations at the Kingsport Hosiery Mills began in 1917, the plant had the capacity to produce 26,400 pairs of finished hose daily and it employed 85 people.
By the end of 1919, the number of employees had increased to 150; by 1923 the number had grown to 200; by 1928, more than 400 people were working in the plant, of which 296 were women.
The plant did not fare well during the Great Depression and by 1932 the facility closed and its machinery was removed. Dobyns-Taylor Hardware purchased the property in 1945 and began using parts of it as a warehouse. When Dobyns-Taylor ceased retail operations in 1985, the company continued using the old mill as warehouse space.
Now that the property is on the national register, an owner can take advantage of a 20% national tax incentive. It’s something Taylor said is necessary to help preserve or develop the property. The nomination will also help keep the building from being destroyed.
OTHER TENNESSEE LOCATIONS
In addition to the Kingsport Hosiery Mills building making the list, five other locations in Tennessee also made it to the National Register of Historic Places, including:
• The Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office — was built in 1910 under the auspices of the U.S. Post Office’s Office of the Supervising Architect, James Knox Taylor. The two-story building housed the post office and bank until a larger building was needed in 1937. In 1940, Washington County purchased the building and used it as the county courthouse and offices until 1985; it then became the county’s 911 call center until 2018.
• Millennium Manor — (Alcoa, Blount County) — was designed and built to survive armageddon. William Andrew Nicholson and Emma Fair Nicholson constructed Millennium Manor between 1938 and 1946. Both Nicholsons were 61 years old when construction started, and they believed that the world would end in 1959, later thought to be 1969.
• Mt. Olive Cemetery — (Clarksville, Montgomery County) — James Hunt is the first known burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery (in 1817) but little else is known about the early history of the historic African American burial site. The Clarksville Semi-Weekly Tobacco Leaf newspaper reported on the cemetery in 1889, noting that a board of trustees had just been appointed. Over the years the cemetery was sold several times and burials continued until 1958.
• First Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church — (Dayton, Rhea County) — The Gothic Revival First Methodist Episcopal Church was built in 1887, with additions of a cupola on the bell tower before 1920 and classrooms around 1925. Decreasing membership resulted in the sale of the building, and today it is privately owned and used as an event space.
• Hughes House — (Clifton, Wayne County) — William Alford Hughes, a cashier at a local bank, had this house built in 1892 on West Pillow Street in Clifton. The transitional Queen Anne-Stick style house is a unique design in the community. Today, the Hughes House is known as the Commodore Inn and is open for events.