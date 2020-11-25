Currently known as the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse, the Kingsport Hosiery Mills building is at the intersection of Press and Clinchfield streets. The three-acre site includes the original 1917 four-story mill, shown here, a 50,000-square-foot cinder block addition (built in 1956 by Dobyns-Taylor for the Kingsport Press to use as warehouse space) and the adjacent, smaller space where Tobacco Road has operated for 28 years.