KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Homeless Ministry recently attempted to establish a homeless shelter on Broad Street in the vicinity of Holston Valley Medical Center.
But before the shelter could become a reality, the ministry had to request a special exception of the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to allow the building to be used as a rehabilitation center.
After several nearby residents voiced concerns about the shelter, the BZA voted unanimously to deny the request during a hearing last month.
Though disappointed with the decision, Don Royston, treasurer of the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, said the ministry is not giving up on establishing a shelter in Kingsport.
“There’s no doubt, we’re continuing on the mission. We’re determined the homeless have a place,” Royston said. “We’re still trying to buy a building. The churches are behind this, and the money is coming in.”
ABOUT THE PROPOSAL
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry is a faith-based ministry working with the city, businesses, other agencies and interested citizens to address the needs of the homeless in the Model City. The building the ministry was eyeing to purchase is at 921 Broad St.
The ministry’s proposal called for the building to be a rehab center and day/night shelter, and according to paperwork submitted by the owner:
• The facility would allow women and men, but it wouldn’t be a family shelter. Royston estimated the facility would have accommodated 35 people.
• The day center would close at 5 p.m. with the night shelter opening at 7 p.m., then go into lockdown at 10 p.m. There would not be a food kitchen on site.
• Royston said the shelter would be staffed by trained professionals who would connect the homeless with case managers and offer daily spiritual counseling.
• The facility would have 24-hour security and video surveillance and an 8-foot-tall fence on three sides of the property.
• The facility would have a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy.
“We’re doing a combination (shelter) because if you take a day shelter and counsel them and put them back on the street at night, you haven’t helped them,” Royston said. “Our original idea was to do a night shelter, but you don’t have the opportunity to hook them up with a social worker to get housing for them.”
OPPOSITION TO THE PLAN
According to the minutes of the meeting, members of the BZA had several concerns about the proposed shelter — the increase in pedestrian traffic to and from the building, how it would be located next to a residential neighborhood and whether the property is the right location for a shelter.
If for some reason the shelter would have to relocate, the variance would stay with the property in the future, which was another concern.
Kelly Kelmara, who lives on West Park Drive and just down the street from the proposed shelter, told the BZA she’s concerned about safety, noting several recent break-ins in her neighborhood. She further said she’s had several negative interactions with the homeless in her neighborhood and feels adding a shelter at this location would increase these experiences.
Craig Bass, who has lived on East Park Drive since 2013, told the Times News he wasn’t in favor of the plan either.
“The amount of foot traffic coming up and down the street, and there’s been some thefts in the neighborhood,” Bass said.
Amber Davis moved into her East Park Drive house about a month ago and only recently learned the building was proposed to be a homeless shelter. Davis has two young children and is concerned about safety in her neighborhood.
“I’m glad for now the issue has been turned down,” Davis said. “I don’t want to live across the street from a homeless shelter. I do think the homeless need to be cared for, but I don’t think this is the right location for that. Somewhere less residential I would say.”
Renee Bates, who also lives on East Park Drive, spoke against the matter at the BZA hearing and again this week when asked by the Times News. She and her husband have owned their house since 1997 and say the neighborhood is peaceful and quiet and nobody bothers anybody.
“I have a granddaughter who lives two doors down. Are we going to be looking out and seeing a lot of foot traffic?” Bates said. “I think it’s a great thing they’re attempting to do, but I don’t feel it should be in a residential area and neither do my neighbors.”