Cooper Reeves looked around. He held onto his mother’s hand as tractors and trucks towered around him.
It was the one-and-a-half-year-old boy’s first time at Kingsport’s Public Works Day, held at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.
Cooper Reeves looked around. He held onto his mother’s hand as tractors and trucks towered around him.
It was the one-and-a-half-year-old boy’s first time at Kingsport’s Public Works Day, held at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.
“He’s running around,” Makenzie Reeves, his mother, said. “He doesn’t know which way to go.”
The city of Kingsport held its 12th annual Public Works Day Thursday. The event coincides with National Public Works Week, which runs from May 21 to May 27.
About 50 pieces of equipment were on hand during the event, including automated garbage collection trucks, a trash grabber truck, mini street sweeper, leaf collection equipment, sewer camera vans, a directional drill machine, mowers, a backhoe and mini paver.
“A lot of times, early one, some of the younger kids will come so they can play on the equipment before it gets too crowded,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy director for the city of Kingsport, said.
Kids roamed the Farmer's Market Thursday morning. They colored in books, scrambled onto trucks and got boosted into the air on the boom truck.
Appalachian Electric also had a truck on hand, as well as an educational booth set up.
The Public Works Day is an important event for the city, McReynolds said.
“It allows our citizens to interact with services we provide,” he said. “They get to see it. Kids get to play on it.”
Michelle Pijunovic and her husband, Neb, brought their children Mila, Luka and Alex to the event.
“We came last year and the kids really enjoyed being able to climb on the trucks and see Stormy,” Michelle said.
She said her son, Alex, loves Stormy, the Public Works mascot.
“He kept his little Stormy cards from last year,” Michelle said. “He carried them around. He was so excited to come back.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.