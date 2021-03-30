KINGSPORT — About 100 people turned out for a ceremony to honor and commemorate Vietnam War veterans in Kingsport on Monday.
This was the first public Vietnam Veterans Day event held in Kingsport, according to organizers. Other events held Monday included ceremonies in Rogersville and Johnson City.
Vietnam veterans in attendance who had not received a Vietnam War commemoration pin were asked to step forward, and a pinning ceremony was completed by Sam Jones, president of Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, and John Pollak, president of Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 979. Jones, a Sullivan County commissioner, is also president of AmVets No. 37 and a member of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 939.
The Model City ceremony was held at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive and included U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-1st, and remarks by city Mayor Pat Shull.
The event was sponsored by the Long Island Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in conjunction with Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 979 and American Legion Post 3.
The public was invited but the event was targeted for Vietnam veterans and their families.
Mary Addington, chaplain for the Long Island Chapter, delivered the invocation and benediction.
Tracey Edwards sang the national anthem. The Dobyns-Bennett High School Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps presented the colors under the guidance of instructor Angelo Pellateri and in conjunction with the American Legion post.
A 21-gun salute was provided by the American Legion, and a Missing Man Table presentation was made by Jones and Sam Vanzant of the local Vietnam Veterans chapter.
Printing of the programs was provided by Long Island Chapter member Jane Crawford of Able Printers in honor of her brother, Vietnam veteran Robert Cooper.
Others attending included Michael Hensley, field representative for U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Nick Castle, field representative for U.S Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; and Gary Stidham, Sullivan County commissioner and commander of American Legion Post 3.
Jackie Rhoten, regent of the Long Island Chapter of the local DAR, spoke and read a poem.
VVA charter member Sam Monk assisted Rhoten with the laying of the Long Island Chapter wreath at the memorial wall.