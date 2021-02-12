KINGSPORT — Kingsport has hired Michael Borders as a new assistant city manager to oversee the Leisure Services department within the city.
Borders will oversee parks and recreation, the library, the Office of Cultural Arts, Bays Mountain Park, the Kingsport Farmers Market, the Kingsport Senior Center and Kingsport Aquatic Center.
“Kingsport offers high-quality leisure services that enrich the lives of our citizens daily,” said Borders. “With numerous projects ongoing and on the horizon, I could not think of a more exciting time to join the city. It is a privilege to lead this group as we continue to improve and build upon those services.”
According to a press release announcing his hiring, Borders is a Kingsport native who understands how special Kingsport is to its citizens. He attended East Tennessee State University, where he earned both his B.S. in Criminal Justice and his master’s degree in Public Administration. He is a seasoned public administrator, having served in communities throughout East Tennessee.
Borders previously served as city recorder for the town of Unicoi and worked in the planning department for the town of Erwin. Most recently, he was city administrator for the town of Pittman Center, during which time he created the town’s building department and various programs to best serve the town’s citizens. Borders’ experience and skills are well suited to serve the citizens of Kingsport.
“As someone who was born and raised in Kingsport,” Borders said, “it is exciting to have the opportunity to come home and be a part of the Kingsport team as we work with the community to shape the Kingsport of tomorrow.”