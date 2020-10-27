KINGSPORT — Little Free Libraries are popping up across the Model City, with the latest ones coming online thanks to the work of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission.
A Little Free Library is basically a box of books, somewhat resembling a mailbox, where anyone can take or drop off a book, return it to any other LFL location or pass it along to a friend to read.
Six years ago, the Kingsport Public Library established two LFL locations — one near the KATS stop outside the downtown library and another in the lobby of the planetarium at Bays Mountain Park. Others exist at the city’s elementary schools, at the Palmer Center and the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.
Now, after two days of work by the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, three new ones have been erected. Including the two previously built by the commission, Little Free Libraries can be found at Borden Park, Hammond Park, Dale Street Park, Preston Forest Park, and Highland Street Park.
With the assistance of the Inventor Center, who helped design and build the structure of the libraries, all five libraries are now well-stocked for all of our book-loving neighbors.
Now, anyone who walks past can open up one of the libraries, choose a book to read, and borrow it. The book can then be returned to any of the Little Libraries in Kingsport, or you can replace it with another book.
Books can also be donated to add variety to the available literature.
“This project is a great opportunity to encourage reading all across Kingsport,” said Kingsport Neighborhood Commission Chair Ted Fields. “We have a variety of different books inside the Little Libraries now and more books will be added and swapped out over time. I hope this will encourage a greater sense of community as well, for readers of all ages.”
The commission would like to offer a special thanks to Kingsport Parks and Recreation for helping choose locations and providing assistance with the installations.
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Room, 225 W. Center St. in downtown Kingsport.
All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.
ABOUT THE LIBRARIES
Little Free Libraries were started by Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, in 2009 as a way to promote literary and foster a sense of community.
Bol built the first model in the design of a one-room schoolhouse as a tribute to his mother (a former teacher), filled the box with books and placed it on a post in his front yard.
Bol built several other boxes, giving them away for other locations in Hudson.
From there, Rick Brooks — a creative craftsman from the University of Wisconsin, saw Bol’s do-it-yourself project and offered to partner with him. The duo took a cue from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who built more than 2,500 libraries.
Through small grants, information partnerships and donations, the free book initiative grew to more than 400 locations in the United States in its first year.
Today, there are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 108 countries worldwide.