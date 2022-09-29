More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday.
More than 17,000 of the city’s 39,000 water meters have been replaced in the past few years since Kingsport began experiencing water meter problems due to malfunctioning batteries.
Along with water meters, the city has also battled a series of billing issues that the failing water meters created.
Water and sewer rates increased over the summer, and because of delays the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen pushed back the rate increases a month.
“Customers are now on a 30-day billing cycle and the city if continuing to work towards returning all customers to their normal, approximate due date,” a Thursday press release from the city stated.
In June, Kingsport officials had said that city water billing would be back to monthly within months.
The release said the 17,000 new meters allow city workers to read the meters remotely. A base station and nine repeaters have been installed across the water system to receive information, the release stated.
The release said 5,000 more new water meters have been delivered and 5,000 more should come in January. The deadline for installation of the new meters is by June 30, 2023.
City officials said the installation of the meters will go out to bid next month.
The issue with the water meters started in 2009 when Kingsport switched all water meters to remote meters that could be read by passing cars with transmitters. However, the battery life of the transmitters on the meters did not last as long as expected.
The city has since spent more than $4.8 million replacing the old meters.