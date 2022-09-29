kingsport city logo

More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday.

More than 17,000 of the city’s 39,000 water meters have been replaced in the past few years since Kingsport began experiencing water meter problems due to malfunctioning batteries.

