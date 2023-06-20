KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved Tuesday night a $95 million operating budget for the city, along with a $111 million budget for city schools.
The board voted 7-0 on second reading of the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, which takes effect on July 1.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt thanked the board for its support.
“I appreciate the amount of work by a whole host of folks to bring this to you all and your support in allowing us to accomplish a great deal of things with this budget,” he said.
The new budget has no property tax raise but did slightly increase sewer and water fees.
This was done as the city faced a $3.4 million shortfall as the result of a property tax adjustment by the state.
Increases on customers within the budget will be a 4.5% increase on water utility charges and a 5.75% increase on sewer fees.
The rate increases are part of a four-year plan to incrementally raise fees to help offset declining revenue and also maintain infrastructure to EPA standards.
City leaders were able to stave off the $3.4 million shortfall in property tax revenue by shifting revenue streams. More than $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money will be placed into the city’s paving fund and then $3.4 million from the paving fund will be distributed across other areas within the city budget.
The ARPA money was initially to be used to help pay for renovations at the Kingsport Public Library. Instead, that money will now be issued as part of a bond.
Some of the highlights of the budget include student resource officers in every school, continuing the city’s pay plan strategy, adding a code enforcement officer and adding a recycling convenience center.
Capital improvement projects for the next fiscal year will include renovations of Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Kingsport Justice Center and the Kingsport Public Library.