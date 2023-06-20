KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved Tuesday night a $95 million operating budget for the city, along with a $111 million budget for city schools.

The board voted 7-0 on second reading of the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, which takes effect on July 1.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you