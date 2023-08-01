KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman gave final approval Tuesday night to accept a grant for $1.05 million from the state to place school resource officers in all schools.
The board voted 7-0 on the budget amendment adjustment ordinance on second and final reading.
The vote paves the way for the city to staff its high schools, middle schools, eight elementary schools, Cora Cox Academy, DB Excel and Palmer Early Learning Center with school resource officers.
The funding for the SROs comes after the Tennessee General Assembly approved school safety legislation in early May, coming after the school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee immediately signed the funding bill, and the state is now taking applications.
The funding allocates up to $75,000 per SRO. The funding must be used for salary, training, benefits and equipment, state records show.
The state also mandates that SROs are required to receive 40 hours of specialized training within the first year of being on the job and will be required to receive 16 hours of training per year after that.
The same ordinance also shifted $3.4 million in American Recovery Plan Act money from the library renovation project to the street resurfacing fund. The money is being used to stave off a $3.4 million property tax shortfall due to a state property tax adjustment this year.
Library renovations will instead be funded by a bond, which the city is set to take out later this year. The bond will also include funds to repair the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Also, the board voted 7-0 to amend rules and procedures for Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman meetings.
A new state law states that public comment periods be held at all meetings, whether it is boards or commissions.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said all city boards and commissions will now have public comment periods.
He said the Board of Mayor and Alderman has complied with the law before it was even a law, but changes would be made for consistency.
Public comment on agenda items or any matters concerning Kingsport-related items will now be held before the board’s voting session instead of having a public comment session at the end of the meeting.