KINGSPORT — A new stretch of sidewalk is coming to Colonial Heights, roughly 1,500 feet along the east side of Fort Henry Drive from Colonial Heights Road to Lakecrest Drive.
Funding for the sidewalk was made possible through a $680,000 Multimodal Access Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The grant will cover 95% of the project, with Kingsport pitching in the remaining 5% ($35,800).
Money from these types of grants can only be used to build sidewalks along state highways and not anywhere else in the city, city officials have previously said.
The grant will also cover the construction of crosswalks across Fort Henry Drive at several red light intersections, according to Michael Thompson, deputy public works director for the city of Kingsport.
“TDOT will now create a contract that will go before the (Board of Mayor and Aldermen) for approval. That will probably come in the next few weeks,” Thompson said. “Then once we get the fully executed agreement back, we’ll go through the process of hiring a consultant to do the design work.”
Kingsport has simply been notified that it is receiving the grant and there’s many steps between now and when the 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be ready for pedestrians.
Thompson said the end result is years down the road.
This grant is the same as the two Kingsport previously received for the construction of 1.7 miles of sidewalk down Stone Drive, from the CVS pharmacy near Clinchfield Street to Gibson Mill Road and then to Texas Roadhouse.
Work began on the Stone Drive sidewalk last fall and the $1.13 million project is expected to wrap up next month, Thompson said.
TDOT’s Multimodal Access Grant is a state-funded program created to support the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users through infrastructure projects that address existing gaps along state routes. Multimodal Access Grant projects are state-funded at 95% with a 5% local match.