Kingsport gets dusted with snow Friday, Saturday

Jan 14, 2023

Big fluffy snowflakes fell from the sky Friday night and Saturday morning.But it didn't stay around long.The Kingsport area received a dusting of snow throughout the night and morning that left flakes on cars and rooftops. But as the sun peaked out by 9:30 a.m., the snow quickly melted away. The National Weather Service reported trace amounts of snow in and directly around Kingsport. The agency recorded about an inch of snow on parts of Bays Mountain and in Fall Branch.Most of the snow that fell in the area were the mountainous areas of Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Areas around Wise and Norton, Virginia reported up to an inch to two inches of snow. Parts of Johnson City also recorded an inch of snow, while southward into Erwin, Tennessee, it was recorded the town received four inches of snow.The snow came after a rainy week in Kingsport with temperatures suddenly dropping Saturday morning into the high 20s.The high for Saturday reached the mid-40s.Over the next several days, though, the highs during the day will continue to go up with temperatures in the 50s on MLK Day and Tuesday and reaching a high of 60 on Wednesday.The National Weather Service reports a chance of showers, though, for all three days.