KINGSPORT — Kingsport firefighters responded to a structure fire Thanksgiving morning on Regional Industrial Park Drive in Kingsport, according to an email and photo from department Public Information Officer Barry Brickey.
Brickey, spokesman for the department also its public education officer, said firefighters responded at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. "More details to follow," he said.
Return to timesnews.net for updates on the fire and see the Saturday print newspaper.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.