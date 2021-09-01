By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport fire engine wrecked shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on Moreland Drive near the John B. Dennis Highway interchange.
Engine 6 (based at the Colonial Heights fire station) left the roadway and came to rest on its side at approximately 12:50 p.m., according to Barry Brickey, public education officer for the Kingsport Fire Department.
Two firefighters were treated at the scene, and one was transported by Sullivan County EMS to a local hospital for evaluation, Brickey said.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
“The KFD would like to thank the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County EMS for their quick response,” Brickey said in a statement to the media.