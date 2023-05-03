The Kingsport Fire Department witnessed a drop in the number of emergency calls it responded to in 2022, while reporting fewer structure fires and vehicles fires taking place within the city. There were three fire related deaths in Kingsport last year, city records show.
“We’re glad to see the number of structure and vehicle fires drop last year and are pleased we improved our average response time,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scott Boyd said in a press release. “However, those improved stats mean a little less when we’ve had fire related deaths. Any time that happens, it’s a tragedy.”
The Kingsport Fire Department recently issued its annual report, which gives a breakdown of the types and number of incidents firefighters responded to last year and how those numbers have changed since 2021.
The report also gives a brief history of the department, the highlights and major accomplishments of the previous year, along with the short-term and long-term goals of the department.
Major accomplishments by the KFD in 2022, according to a city press release:
Held a grand opening ceremony for the department’s new Fire Training Facility.
Moved forward with plans to replace Fire Station 2
Purchased 60 SCBA units, 4 thermal imaging cameras and 52 sets of turnout gear using ARPA funds.
All firefighters completed training from the National Wildlife Coordinating Group.
Participated in a three-day Tennessee Homeland Security District One drill.
Statistical information:
Firefighters responded to 8,152 incidents.
Number of structure fires – 102 (estimated loss $1 million)
Number of vehicle fires – 41 (estimated loss $440,000)
Number of medical calls – 5,971
Number of fire related deaths – 3
Average response time – 5:15
Total fire loss – nearly $1.5 million
Kingsport is one of 32 communities across the state with an ISO rating of 2, the release stated. Only seven communities in Tennessee have an ISO rating of 1.
As of December 2022, the Kingsport Fire Department had 122 personnel working in eight fire stations, serving a population of more than 55,400 residents living within 54 square miles. Kingsport's ISO rating is 2 and 2Y.