The Kingsport Fire Department witnessed a drop in the number of emergency calls it responded to in 2022.

The Kingsport Fire Department witnessed a drop in the number of emergency calls it responded to in 2022, while reporting fewer structure fires and vehicles fires taking place within the city. There were three fire related deaths in Kingsport last year, city records show.

“We’re glad to see the number of structure and vehicle fires drop last year and are pleased we improved our average response time,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scott Boyd said in a press release. “However, those improved stats mean a little less when we’ve had fire related deaths. Any time that happens, it’s a tragedy.”

