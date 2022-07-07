KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department saw more than a 10% increase in calls of service in 2021, according to its annual report released on Thursday.
The fire department reported it responded to 8,363 incidents during 2021, the report stated. That was an increase of 723 calls compared to 2020 when the department handled 7,640 calls.
There were no fatalities reported during the calendar year of 2021.
“Any time someone loses a home or a vehicle to fire, we understand that’s a major hardship,” KFD Chief Scott Boyd said in a press release. “But thankfully, no one lost their lives to fire last year. That’s always a good statistic to report.”
The department, which runs on an $11 million budget, reported to 105 structural fires, 56 vehicle fires and 93 other fires or explosions.
Firefighters also responded to 6,461 medical or rescue calls, an 863 jump from the year before. Medical calls accounted for 78% of the calls the fire department handled.
The structural fires resulted in a loss of $1.7 million in property, while the vehicle fires resulted in $2.2 million in losses, the report stated.
Total losses from fire were around $3.9 million, the report shows.
The Kingsport Fire Department reported that there has only been one fire-related death in the city over the last five years.
As of December 2021, Kingsport had a total of 122 personnel working at eight fire stations.