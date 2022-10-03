KINGSPORT — On Friday, the Kingsport Fire Department welcomed Tyla Laughlin State Farm Insurance, which donated several fire safety prevention kits for firefighters to distribute to the public.
“Fire safety prevention goes hand in hand with our homeowner’s insurance to keep it where everyone’s safe,” Laughlin said.
The initiative comes as the Kingsport Fire Department also teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week during Oct. 9-15. But the KFD’s emphasis on fire safety will last all month.
The theme this year is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
KFD spokesman Barry Brickey said he will see more than 1,000 kids and will be distributing the kits, which include fire safety tips, brochures and stickers, this month.
It’s all to help develop a fire safety plan.
“We want families to be able to do it, know it and practice it in case they had a fire everyone would be able to know what to do,” Brickey said.
Laughlin said this was the second time the agency has donated materials to the KFD. She said the corporate offices of State Farm put together the fire safety kits each year and local offices can apply to receive them.
For her, it’s personal. Former Fire Marshal Jim Everhart is her uncle.“For State Farm to donate it to us, for us to be able to help our local community is huge,” she said.
Throughout the month, Brickey will be speaking with Kingsport schoolchildren and taking home- schoolers, out-of-town children and even some adults on tours.
“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape,” he said. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.”