Fire Prevention

Tyla Laughlin State Farm agents and Kingsport firefighters on Friday hold a banner printed with the theme of this year’s KFD fire prevention campaign.

KINGSPORT — On Friday, the Kingsport Fire Department welcomed Tyla Laughlin State Farm Insurance, which donated several fire safety prevention kits for firefighters to distribute to the public.

“Fire safety prevention goes hand in hand with our homeowner’s insurance to keep it where everyone’s safe,” Laughlin said.

