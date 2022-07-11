The Kingsport Fire Department Technical Rescue Team went to the water on Monday.
The idea was to get prepared for any type of rescue that would involve a person dumped into the river and perhaps drowning.
So, the technical rescue team conducted its annual testing in order to make sure members could stay certified. Barry Brickey, spokesman for the fire department, said the dam was releasing water and after rain over the weekend, it was peak conditions.
“The water in the river was a little higher,” he said.
Rescue team members, along with other firefighters, spent part of Monday morning casting floats into the water near Riverfront Park to other team members acting as potential drowning victims. Rescue divers also got into the river to practice bringing potential victims to shore.
Brickey said all fire stations throughout the city rotated through the training.
It was part of what is called swiftwater training, where firefighters practice in rapidly moving water.
“It can be difficult,” Brickey said.
Those on the technical rescue team must pass the test in order to stay on the team.
The team does more than just water rescues, though. It also is trained for underground search and rescue missions and has even helped assist in landslide searches.
“They help with anything out of the ordinary other than just fire,” Brickey said.
But all firefighters throughout the city must be prepared for swiftwater operations, Brickey said. Water can be hazardous anywhere when a flash flood comes with little warning.
“You never know,” Brickey said. “It can be in any part of the city. We have creeks. They’ve rescued people from cars.”