KINGSPORT — Financially speaking, city hall weathered the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well. It took a series of significant cuts, a hiring freeze and no new bonds to help balance the budget, and now Kingsport has established a solid foundation to begin the next fiscal year.
City finance officials last week presented the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with an overview of Kingsport’s latest audit. The audit is a review of the city’s finances for the prior fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
City Manager Chris McCartt said Kingsport was able to secure a strong financial position due to the work of each department controlling expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.
“We entered the fourth quarter ... with a tremendous amount of uncertainty as a result of the pandemic,” McCartt said. “To prepare the city to finish the fiscal year strong, we took historic measures to not only ensure we met that goal, but that we also established a solid foundation to begin fiscal year 2021.”
ABOUT THE AUDIT
This past fall, Brown Edwards & Company of Bristol, Virginia, reviewed more than 30 separate funds within the city, including the general fund, utilities, schools and other minor funds. Kingsport’s general fund covers everything from city administration to police and fire services to the parks and recreation department.
An audit basically makes sure the city is keeping track of all of the money going into and out of its coffers throughout the year and that the management of said money is proper.
Auditors offered a “clean opinion” again this year on Kingsport’s finances, the highest opinion they can issue. They found no significant deficiencies or instances of noncompliance during their review of the city’s financial controls and operations.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE AUDIT
Rainy day fund — Kingsport’s general fund balance (rainy day fund) stands at $18.2 million — the highest level since 2008. Under a Board of Mayor and Aldermen imposed rule, Kingsport aims to keep $11.4 million in its unrestricted fund balance — essentially a rainy day fund to cover three to four months of operating expenses for the city.
Property taxes — Kingsport collected nearly $39.2 million in property taxes during the fiscal year, which is slightly more than the $38.3 million collected in 2019. The city reported $827,933 in uncollected property taxes during fiscal year 2020. Kingsport’s property tax rate is $2.06 per $100 of assessed value in Sullivan County and $1.89 in Hawkins County.
Sales taxes — Remained relatively the same year to year at $36.6 million. “Looking forward, we remain very pleased with both our sales tax and property tax revenue line items based upon what has been collected to date,” McCartt said. “Receipts for the first five months indicate positive signs for the financial health of our city.”
Total debt — Inched up about $1 million, going from $246 million in 2019 to $247 million in 2020. Kingsport made nearly $22 million in debt service payments during the fiscal year, which includes general fund debt ($12.6 million), water fund debt ($3.65 million) and sewer fund debt ($5.7 million).
Awards — For the 21st year, Kingsport finances received a clean opinion — the highest opinion offered — and for the 20th straight year the city received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
Bond ratings — Moody’s Investor Service and Standard and Poor reaffirmed their Aa2 and AA ratings for the city respectively.
Brown Edwards & Company was paid $155,300 to conduct the audit.