KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will open for business Saturday morning and officially kick off its 2021 season one week later on May 1.
Expect to see dozens of vendors from around the region offering a nice selection of fruits and vegetables, potted plants and flowers, honey and jellies, breads and baked goods, arts and crafts and a variety of meats.
“We are glad to welcome people back to the market this season,” said Kristie Leonard, market manager and special events coordinator for Kingsport. “This last year has given us all a new appreciation for local goods and services, and the Kingsport Farmers Market is one of the best places to shop local.”
FOLLOWING SAFETY PROTOCOLS
According to Leonard, visitors to the market should prepare to follow similar safety protocols as last year, as long as the Kingsport Farmers Market and Sullivan County Regional Health Department deem them necessary.
The market has designated, clearly marked entry and exit points, as well as signage inside the market to help visitors navigate the layout. To create adequate space between vendors, parking has been modified. Overflow parking is available in the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce lot.
The CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department recommend you wear a mask when visiting public places like the farmers market. Anyone who needs to redeem SNAP benefits may do so at the market kiosk.
PREPARING FOR YOUR VISIT
Leonard offered the following suggestions:
• If you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.
• Be alert and follow all posted signage.
• Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and others.
• Be prepared to shop quickly and efficiently.
• Touch only produce you intend to purchase.
• Wash all produce when you get home.
• Respect vendors by leaving adequate space between yourself and them.
• Wash and sanitize your hands often.
A NEW MARKET SEASON
Next week, on May 1, Leonard is asking everyone to join the market for a celebration of the 2021 season.
That day will feature live music from Mike Milhorn and friends. Leadership Kingsport, in partnership with Appalachian Sustainable Development, will also host Diggin’ in the Dirt. During two free sessions at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., you’ll get to transplant either tomato or sunflower seedlings from trays into pots to take home, while supplies last.
There will also be educational posts on display and an interactive, educational produce-sorting game available from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit www.kingsportfarmersmarket.org.