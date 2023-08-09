KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Family YMCA announced this its partnership with Holston Medical Group as the official presenting sponsor of the 2nd Annual Glow Crazy 5K Fun Run.
The Kingsport Family YMCA will hold the event a second year after more than 250 racers of all ages participated last year, according to a news release.
"The hard work that went into organizing last year's race was truly a labor of love, and we were overwhelmed by the incredible support from our sponsors,” Danielle Puckett, senior director of Health and Wellness at Kingsport Family YMCA, said. “Witnessing so many enthusiastic runners at our first race was incredibly inspiring, and we can't wait to build upon that success with the support of Holston Medical Group this year."
Dr. Cheryl Stanski, vice president of Holston Medical Group, said it is the important to combat childhood hunger in the community.
"Kids who have food insecurity — which means they don’t get enough healthy food to eat — have a harder time growing and staying well," Stanski said. “As health care providers, it’s our responsibility to help address such health issues in the community."
The Glow Crazy 5K Fun Run, will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Kingsport Family YMCA located on 1840 Meadowview Parkway.
The event will help celebrate the 40 years of service that the Kingsport Family YMCA has provided for the Kingsport community, since the organization was formed in 1983.
The event will be an 80’s theme, with costumes encouraged.
A costume contest will be held before the start of the race. While this is a timed certified 5K course, it is also a family, pet and stroller friendly event open to all ages and abilities, the release stated.
Early bird registration is open until Aug. 31, and racers can sign up by visiting ymcakpt.org/glowcrazy5k or by stopping by the YMCA.
Funds generated from the Glow Crazy 5K Fun Run Race will support educational programs, services and initiatives for seniors in the community and those affected by Parkinson's disease.
Additional support for the race comes from other partners, including The Reserve, The official host of the Glow Crazy 5K After Party, Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Matrix Fitness and Champion Chevrolet.