KINGSPORT — In recent weeks, Kingsport has experienced a surge in vehicle thefts and burglaries. The crimes are coming in waves in various neighborhoods, and the thefts and burglaries are taking place all across the city.
Which is why the Kingsport Police Department is asking you to be vigilant when it comes to your vehicle and the items you keep inside it.
“Long term, it’s been going on for a couple of years, but more recently we’ve had quite a few in the last few weeks,” said Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD. “(The crimes) will pick up the first cold morning of the fall. People will go out, start their car and go back inside for a cup of coffee. When they go back out, (their vehicle) will be gone.”
The vast majority of vehicle thefts take place when the vehicle has been left unlocked with the key left inside. Oftentimes, the key is in the ignition and the vehicle is running, Patton said. When it comes to auto burglaries (a crime also on the rise in Kingsport), the vehicle has either been left unlocked or valuable items have been left in plain sight.
Patton said the vehicles are typically stolen for quick joy rides and are often recovered. However, the vehicles don’t always come back in the same condition when they were stolen. They come back wrecked, vandalized or in really bad shape.
“We had one recently in an Allandale subdivision. Someone got into an unlocked truck, stole the spare key to another car. They came back the next night and got the car,” Patton said. “Two nights in a row they got hit.”
Patton said while the department has prioritized investigating and preventing these types of crimes, officials are asking for some additional help from the public. To that end, here are some common-sense strategies to help keep your vehicle and belongings safe.
1) Never leave your vehicle unlocked while unattended. A vehicle is obviously much less likely to be burglarized or stolen if it is locked.
2) Never leave the key (or electronic key fob) inside your parked and unoccupied vehicle. It allows undeterred access to the vehicle by criminals.
3) Never leave your car key (or electronic key fob) in an unsecured location. Even if your key is not actually inside the vehicle, it is important to make sure that it is stored securely.
4) Never leave your vehicle running unless you are actually in it. The only thing worse than leaving your key in your vehicle is leaving the key in the ignition with the engine running.
5) Never leave items of real or perceived value in plain sight inside your vehicle. Other than leaving your vehicle unlocked, the best way to get it broken into is to leave something valuable inside of it.
“To reiterate, very few cars that are being stolen or burglarized are actually being forcibly broken into,” Patton said. “In nearly all of the cases, had the owner of the vehicle taken a few basic preventative measures, the crimes could have easily been deterred.”