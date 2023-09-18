KINGSPORT -The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote Tuesday night on a resolution that will turn control of the Civic Auditorium over to Kingsport City Schools.
The transition comes after the school system has been utilizing the building over the past year, while the Buck Van Huss Dome undergoes renovation.
“This building feels like it is on our property,” Dr. Chris Hampton, director of Kingsport City Schools, told the board.
Hampton, along with Kingsport Assistant City Manager Michael Borders, spoke to the board Monday during its regularly scheduled work session about the plans to yield control of the auditorium to the school system.
The facility lies next to the Dobyns-Bennett High School campus and students frequently use its parking lot.
Right now, the school system has been using the facility for physical education classes, its family resource center and winter guard and color guard drills. Hampton said if the board approves the school taking control then there would be possibilities of more classrooms being built in the facility in the future.
What those classes may be have not been determined.
Dobyns-Bennett High School could face the possibility of being at more than 95% capacity within four years. Hampton said school officials believe around 240 more seats could be added within the auditorium facility, which would lower the potential capacity to around 89%.
If the board approves the proposal, the school will take over as facilitators starting Nov. 1.
City officials said the move would not affect public services. Borders told board members that the main auditorium will still be rented out with oversight by Kingsport City Schools and the auditorium will also continue to operate as a voting site.
There are stipulations within the agreement, however.
Kingsport City Schools will have to seek approval from the Kingsport City Manager for any renovations or alterations to the exterior and interior of the building. The school system is also in charge of making the best effort possible to provide public rental of the auditorium.
Currently, there are six city employees located within the building.
“Over time, we will be moving them out,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.