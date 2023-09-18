Chris Hampton

Dr. Chris Hampton, director of Kingsport City Schools, addresses the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday.

KINGSPORT -The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote Tuesday night on a resolution that will turn control of the Civic Auditorium over to Kingsport City Schools.

The transition comes after the school system has been utilizing the building over the past year, while the Buck Van Huss Dome undergoes renovation.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you