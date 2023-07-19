KINGSPORT — Kingsport is in the early stages of an expansion of the Kingsport Greenbelt on the west end of the trailway, a city official said on Wednesday.
“It could be a couple of years,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the city of Kingsport, said. “It will take a while.”
At this point, the project is in the design phase. The plans call for the greenbelt to be expanded from its end point at the North Fork of the Holston River, westward on Netherland Inn Road until it reaches the Weigel’s convenience store near Allandale.
Once that is completed, it will add about an additional mile of trail to the 11-mile greenbelt, Frazier said.
She said the next phase for expansion would be to start acquisitions and buying right-of-way for the trail. But that could still be several years out. She said the city has set aside some funding for the acquisition phase.
The east end of the trail could prove more complicated, though, Frazier said. The end point near the Exchange Place is thwarted by private property. At this point, though, the city is looking more toward building a parking lot in the area, giving more access.
While the city continues to try and head toward more expansion and connectivity, other steps have been taken to help improve the greenbelt.
Recently, the city has managed to acquire physical addresses for every trailhead, making each location easier to find on GPS. Frazier said the physical addresses are now on the Kingsport Greenbelt website and will soon also be on the city’s trailhead markers.
The markers will include the name of the trailhead and the physical address.
She said it serves two purposes. One, it will make it easier for the public to find the location and, second, it will also give emergency response crews a better chance at being able to find the location.
The signs will start being put up in the fall.
Frazier said there are several concept ideas that have been floated out for expansion of the greenbelt from the main trunkline. But there has been nothing set in stone yet for any additional trails.