KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night to extend payment arrangements for water customers who accumulated a delinquent balance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's replacement of water meters.

"City staff is taking this step in helping and addressing problems from COVID up to the water meters and helping to make the situation right," Alderman James Phillips said during the board's work session. "I think it's important to get that word out."

