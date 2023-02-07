KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night to extend payment arrangements for water customers who accumulated a delinquent balance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's replacement of water meters.
"City staff is taking this step in helping and addressing problems from COVID up to the water meters and helping to make the situation right," Alderman James Phillips said during the board's work session. "I think it's important to get that word out."
The resolution was approved 7-0 during the regularly scheduled business meeting as part of the consent agenda. It allows city staff more flexibility in order to work with customers and will end on Dec. 31.
Payment arrangements will be extended from six to 12 months and also allow city staff to delay cutoffs.
The city's policy has been that customers can make payment arrangements up to six months and would automatically be cut off if they missed one payment.
However, some residents have been hit hard since the COVID pandemic started three years ago. Then water meters throughout the city started failing, which led to officials trying to rectify the situation and get the billing and payment system back on track.
City officials said there is federal COVID money available through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, but even trying to help customers apply has been difficult.
Past city policy was that staff give program documentation to the customer, who then takes it to the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency to apply.
In many instances, customers have had to drive back and forth between City Hall and the nonprofit agency in order to get all documentation.
The new policy will allow city staff to get permission from customers to email the documentation to the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency.
"It's centered on customer service," Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said at the work session.