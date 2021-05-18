KINGSPORT – Mayor Pat Shull easily won a second term during Tuesday’s municipal election in Kingsport, garnering nearly 64 percent of the votes cast.
In the race for aldermen, incumbents Colette George and Betsy Cooper won another term on the board of mayor and aldermen, while Paul Montgomery secured the third open seat in Tuesday’s election.
Just over 5,500 Model City residents voted in Tuesday’s election, casting their vote for mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Kingsport Board of Education. Alderwoman Jennifer Adler, who was elected four years ago, chose not to seek a second term this time around.
As the results came in Tuesday evening, every candidate leading in early voting continued to lead throughout the night.
COMMENTS FROM THE MAYOR
Shull, who has served previously on the BMA and the Sullivan County Commission, defeated two challengers on the ballot Tuesday – Michael Lathrop and Brian Woliver – and write-in candidate Bill Cody.
According to the unofficial election results from the Sullivan County Election Commission, Shull received 3,359 votes, while Lathrop received 567 votes, Woliver received 1,294 votes and Cody received 42 votes.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be elected a second time by my fellow citizens for mayor,” Shull said, noting he visited more than 2,100 houses during the campaign season. “It’s gratifying to me to get re-elected and the other two incumbents got re-elected. That would say people are satisfied with the general direction we’re heading.”
ALDERMAN CANDIDATES
Nine candidates were vying for the three aldermen seats in Tuesday’s election. According to the unofficial election results from the Sullivan County Election Commission, Paul Montgomery received the most votes in the aldermen race with 2,916.
“I’m humbled by the support of the citizens of Kingsport and I look forward to working with the current aldermen,” Montgomery said. “I’m ready to get to work.”
George, who has served two terms on the BMA, came in second with 2,260 votes. Cooper, who has served one term of the BMA, came in close behind with 2,247 votes.
“I’m grateful the citizens of Kingsport voted for me for another term. It means a lot,” George said.
Cooper said she was honored to be able to serve four more years on the BMA.
“I’m ready for the challenges of serving four more years,” she said.
Rounding out the field of alderman candidates was Bob Harshbarger (1,939 votes), Joe Carr (1,674), Sara Buchanan (1,525 votes), Wesley Combs (999 votes), Gerald Sensabaugh (936 votes) and J.S. Moore (361 votes).
According to the Sullivan County Election Commission, approximately 14.6 percent of Kingsport’s 37,586 registered voters voted in Tuesday’s election, with 3,373 voting early. Roughly 61.3% of total ballots were cast before Election Day.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said four provisional ballots will be considered prior to certification of the results. Even if all four are counted they would not change the outcome of any of the races on the ballot.