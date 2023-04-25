Abby Ford

The Sullivan County Children’s Advocacy Center presented Kingsport Police Department Detective Abby Ford with a Blue Ribbon Award on Thursday. Ford, shown with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, left, and KPD Detective Lt. Martin Taylor, right, works as a child abuse detective.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Police Department Detective Abby Ford had a bit of a surprise last week.

She found herself honored for the work she does day after day in order to protect children.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you