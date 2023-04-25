The Sullivan County Children’s Advocacy Center presented Kingsport Police Department Detective Abby Ford with a Blue Ribbon Award on Thursday. Ford, shown with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, left, and KPD Detective Lt. Martin Taylor, right, works as a child abuse detective.
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Police Department Detective Abby Ford had a bit of a surprise last week.
She found herself honored for the work she does day after day in order to protect children.
“It was an honor,” she said. “I was excited.”
The Sullivan County Children’s Advocacy Center presented Ford with a Blue Ribbon Award on Thursday at the Blue Ribbon Banquet, held at Bristol Train Station.
Ford works in KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division as a child abuse detective. She admits the work is hard, but there’s also rewards to it. She said she is able to help children and show them love and that there is someone who cares.
“Obviously, it’s hard,” she said. “I attribute my faith to what I do as well.”
The hurt these children go through can be so much that even adults can’t fathom it, she said.
Ford is a 16-year law enforcement veteran who first started working with the Sullivan County’s Sheriff’s Office. She has been with the KPD for almost nine years, working as a detective for almost four years.
She said the award has been humbling and she is honored.
“To know that other people see what I’m doing, that means a lot,” she said.