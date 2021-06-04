KINGSPORT — The Model City will not kick in $31,250 toward the purchase of a skimmer boat for the Boone Lake Association.
The BLA came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in March asking for the money to buy the vessel — a boat that would be used year round to help keep the Holston River side of Boone Lake clear of debris.
BLA representatives made a similar request of Bristol, Tennessee, while Sullivan County agreed last year to give the BLA $62,500 toward the $125,000 total purchase. To date, the Bristol City Council has not approved the request.
During Tuesday’s BMA meeting in Kingsport, city leaders voted 3-3 to approve the request, which means the measure failed.
Mayor Pat Shull, Alderman Darrell Duncan and Alderman James Phillips voted in favor of the funding, while Vice-Mayor Colette George, Alderwoman Jennifer Adler and Alderwoman Betsy Cooper voted against.
“I’m disappointed (the BLA) did not do this as a regional project and ask everyone to contribute, to buy one really nice boat,” George said. “The way it was done and entered into was unfortunate.”
In other business Tuesday night, the BMA:
• Applied for a $1.7 million federal grant, which would go toward the funding of a garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Service.
The grant requires that Tennessee and Kingsport each pitch in $210,000.
Kingsport has long planned for a garage at the new transit center, one that would hold KATS’ entire fleet of 22 vans, with extra space for future vehicles. The 23,000-square-foot garage will have six bays, a wash bay, a small office, storage space and restrooms.
The current estimate on the project is $4.4 million (30% federal, 50% Tennessee and 20% Kingsport).
Chris Campbell, public transportation manager for KATS, said the city is hoping to go out to bid on the project this summer with work taking 12 to 18 months to complete.
• Authorized the transfer of 1324 Midland Drive to the Kingsport Economic Development Board, which will try to sell the building. City leaders have previously talked about their desire to see the structure back on the tax rolls.
The 7,000-square-foot building has been used by Kingsport City Schools and the city for about 15 years, but now that most city offices are relocating to the new city hall downtown, the building will soon be empty.
• Amended the zoning of 34 acres of land along Glory Road and Rocky Branch Road on first reading. The zoning is being changed from R-1B (residential) to PD (planned development). The property owner, Shekinah Church Ministries, plans to build a single-family development on the property, according to documents filed with the city.