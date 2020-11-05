KINGSPORT — Kingsport no longer has a nine-mile walking and biking trail that stretches from one end of town to the other.
It now has a 10-mile walking and biking trail that stretches from one end of town to the other.
Kingsport cut the ribbon on and officially opened the newest section of the Greenbelt Wednesday afternoon. The new segment is located on the eastern end of the trail, from roughly the 0.4 mile marker near Orebank Road to the pedestrian path on Cleek Road.
The one-mile extension is a 10-foot-wide asphalt path that includes a 325-foot timber frame pedestrian bridge similar to the one on the western end of the Greenbelt.
“This section not only provides a new place for people to exercise. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate an important achievement for the Greenbelt,” said Kitty Frazier, manager of the Parks and Recreation Department. “This new mile segment is the completion of the original Greenbelt master plan that was done many years ago.”
Construction started last year, but was halted in December due to cold temperatures, rainfall and COVID-19 concerns. Work resumed in June and wrapped up last month.
“This shows who we are and what’s important to us,” said Vice-Mayor Colette George. “Right now, when we’re looking at what COVID has done to the world and how people are rethinking our social activity, our lives and priorities ... you can tell we’ve moved in the right direction for over 30 years.”
The cost of the new extension was roughly $940,000, with 80% of the money coming from a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant. Glass Machinery & Excavation of Jonesville, Virginia, performed the work.
“I often brag about the hidden gem that Kingsport has with the Greenbelt system. It’s a truly wonderful facility and not only a transportation facility, but a spine to the vibrancy of the community you have all built,” said Preston Elliott, TDOT Environmental and Planning Bureau chief. “It provides a unique, active transportation opportunity that plenty of communities marvel at.”
Kingsport is also planning to extend the Greenbelt from Rotherwood Drive down Netherland Inn Road to Lewis Lane.
The extension would be roughly 0.6 miles long and be mostly paid for with state grant funds.
The western extension is still in the environmental review period as required by TDOT, and a timeline for its construction has not been determined.
“Someone asked me why I’ve served on this committee for over 30 years, and one reason is that unlike other committees I’ve served on, we do something,” said John McCoy, a member of the Kingsport Greenbelt Committee. “We get out and build something, not just discuss policy and direction. Doing something this tangible makes it a lot of fun.”