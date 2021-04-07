KINGSPORT — Come on in. The water is fine.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center officially cut the ribbon on its newest expansion Tuesday afternoon, including a 25-yard outdoor lap pool, a shaded pavilion and additional office space. The expansion was completed about a year ago, but due to the pandemic, the city postponed the ribbon cutting.
“We are so happy to finally have the chance to celebrate these new amenities,” said Kari Matheney, the director of the aquatic center. “We’re excited to give our guests the opportunity to enjoy lap swim and open swim in our newest pool as the weather starts to warm up.”
The outdoor lap pool is designed for multipurpose use and caters to adults and teens, while also offering additional lounge chair seating. It includes three 25-yard lanes for outdoor lap swimming, a circular social area with hydrotherapy jets, a seated bench area for outdoor water aerobics classes and an area for water basketball and volleyball.
The pavilion provides additional outdoor seating for waterpark guests and includes three family changing rooms. An extension from the facility’s Legion Room toward the parking lot provides a centralized office space for operational, programming and support staff.
OUTDOOR POOL SCHEDULE
The outdoor lap pool has the following schedule:
Monday through Friday
• Lap swim by reservation 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open swim at 50% capacity from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
• Water aerobics on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Saturday
Open swim at 50% capacity 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
To make lap swim reservations, call (423) 343-9758. Reservations open on Wednesdays at noon for the following week. At this time, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is still closed on Sundays for cleaning.
The new outdoor lap pool is available for private rentals on Friday nights, and guests can also enjoy water aerobics classes hosted in the new pool on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Saturdays.