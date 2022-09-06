The emotions will come.
Jim Moore already knows it. In just a little more than two weeks, he’s going to step off a plane in Incheon, South Korea, almost 72 years from the date his father landed on the beach with the 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War.
His father, James “Fred” Johnston, landed, but he never came home.
“That’s going to be something really special,” Moore said.
Moore, and his wife, Brenda, have been on a quest to find more about his father, Fred, a U.S. Army veteran who served in World War II and Korea.
They have been helped along the way by Korean War veteran Bobby Griffin, who introduced them to the Rev. Billy Kim, a well-known South Korean Baptist preacher.
Along the way, Jim has discovered more and more about his father and his hero — a man who went missing, presumably killed, a month before Jim was born.
“His story is really fantastic,” Jim said of his father. “His love for his country, his family.”
On Sept. 22, the Moores will land at Incheon.
His father landed in the same city on Sept. 18, 1950, just months before the Communist Chinese stormed across the Yalu River into North Korea and later onto the Chosin Reservoir, the place from which Fred Johnston never returned.
Fred’s story
The family has been able to piece together a large part of Fred’s story after receiving a list of his medals from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency last year.
Fred grew up in Southwest Virginia, and at the age of 16 he lied about his age and joined the U.S. Army, a year before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
During World War II, Johnston served with the 147th Infantry Regiment, taking part in engagements in the Aleutian Islands, Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa. His unit was nicknamed “The Cavemen.”
Fred came back home, married Teresa, Jim’s mother, and got out of the service. But the lure of the Army made him rejoin, Jim Moore said.
During that time, Fred was also saved, Jim said. Then the Korean War broke out and Fred and his unit headed west and to his fate at Chosin Reservoir.
Fred’s remains have never been identified.
Jim’s journey
The story of Jim and Brenda going to Korea started in 2017 when Kim visited Celebration Church in Blountville. Jim shared his story of his father being killed at Chosin Reservoir a month before he was born.
Jim said Kim was taken aback by the story and asked for him to visit South Korea someday. The Moore’s said the invitation was put on the “back burner.”
During that time, they also met Dr. Bobby Griffin, who also attended the church and was a friend of Kim’s.
The next year, they found out about a program called Revisit, which helps Korean War veterans and their families visit South Korea.
That same year, in fall 2018, more happened that affected Jim’s life.
He said he had never been told much about his dad growing up. His mother and stepfather never spoke about him.
That fall, he lost a ring in his backyard and that night grandkids went outside to look for it with a flashlight. They found the ring and brought it in, and Jim said a thought also came to his heart. He heard God telling him, “I know where your father is also.”
From that day, Jim and Brenda started the mission of tracking down his father.
The family found themselves in Hawaii in January and during that visit, Jim saw his father’s name printed on the Wall of Remembrance in the Punchbowl. While there, they met a South Korean woman named Miwon, who asked about Jim’s U.S./Korean flag pin.
He told her about his father, and she said she lived in the area and would visit the area regularly for them.
Finally, Griffin reached out to the couple early this year and invited Jim to join him at The Cove, Billy Graham’s retreat, for a convention hosted by Dr. Kim’s Far East Broadcasting Company.
Dr. Kim asked Jim to share his story once again and he did. Then he also found that Kim has a radio tower that broadcasts into North Korea and China.
Jim said he felt like he needed to be part of that ministry, so he asked how. Within weeks, the plans started rolling for the family to visit Kim and South Korea.
The plans
The family will stay a week with Dr. Kim and another week at the invitation of the Korean government.
During that trip, they will have a chance to meet the president of South Korea, along with other dignitaries.
“It’s going to be an exciting trip for them,” Griffin said.
They won’t be able to go to the site where Jim’s father fell. The Chosin Reservoir is in North Korea, controlled by the Communist Party. They’ll get as close as they can.
“We’ll be able to go to the DMZ,” Brenda Moore said.