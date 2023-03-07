KINGSPORT — A vision proposed by Kingsport’s economic development director could possibly lead to a downtown hotel and an old hosiery plant turned into mix-use development.
John Rose, economic development director for the city, told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday that there could be the possibility of developing the New Street parking lot into a hotel and the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse into a mixed-use development or restaurant.
“I think it would be very helpful for our downtown to have a hotel or mixed-use,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.
Rose gave the presentation to the BMA during its regularly scheduled work session, giving updates on current development downtown, while also giving proposals.
New Street parking lot
Rose told the board that the city has 1,245 parking spaces in downtown lots, along with more than 1,000 on-street parking spaces.
The New Street parking lot has 70 spaces and has low usage, Rose said. But if the city marketed the property for a hotel, mixed-use development or townhomes, then there could be greater rewards, he said.
As a hotel, it could bring in $42,000 annually in property taxes for the city and $50,000 annually for the county.
“One of the things when we look at our hotel offerings within the city of Kingsport — extended stay and a boutique hotel are the two things kind of missing in that core,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
In order for development to occur on the property, the city would have to declare the site surplus then transfer ownership of the property to the Kingsport Economic Development Board, which would then market it.
McCartt said he would bring a proposal to the board at a later time.
Dobyns-Taylor redevelopment
Rose said he had spoken with the owners of the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse who have expressed interest in redeveloping the historical building, which operated as a hosiery mill for more than four decades after it was built more than 100 years ago.
The current use for the building is a warehouse, but Rose said there could be possibilities for it to be turned into a mixed-use development, restaurant or a shopping area.
He said because of the roof structure there could also be an opportunity for a rooftop bar or café.
If the city decides to proceed further on the project, Rose said the KEDB would help support and market the facility.