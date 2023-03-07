John Rose mug

KINGSPORT — A vision proposed by Kingsport’s economic development director could possibly lead to a downtown hotel and an old hosiery plant turned into mix-use development.

John Rose, economic development director for the city, told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday that there could be the possibility of developing the New Street parking lot into a hotel and the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse into a mixed-use development or restaurant.

