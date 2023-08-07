KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport issued 221 building permits for new single-family homes in fiscal year 2023 with a total valuation of just over $72 million.
Retail and restaurant permits led in the commercial category, with nearly $9.7 million in new construction taking place in the Model City last year.
These are a few highlights from the Kingsport Building Division’s 2023 annual report, according to a city press release.
This annual report includes information on building permits, housing and commercial starts and other construction activity performed within the city during the past year.
Kingsport issued 221 building permits for new single-family homes in 2023, valued at $72.1 million; in 2022, the number of permits was 203 with a value of $49.6 million. Forty-seven new townhomes with an estimated value of $10.3 million were also built in 2023.
On the commercial front, Kingsport issued 11 permits for new construction in 2023 with a total valuation of $18.5 million. The city also issued 88 permits for commercial additions, repairs and remodels, with a total construction cost of $36 million.
By comparison, the Model City issued 20 permits for new commercial development in 2022 with a total valuation of $65 million.
Overall construction activity in Kingsport (residential and commercial, new construction, additions, repairs and remodels) came to $160.7 million in 2023. In 2022, the amount was $156 million.
TOP FIVE COMMERCIAL PROJECTS
1. Eagle Transport — $5.3 million
2. Eastman Chemical Co. — $3.5 million
3. Weigel’s — $3 million
4. Department of Human Services — $2.15 million
5. McDonald’s — $1.75 million
TOP RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTS
1. Cox Valley — 46 new single-family residences
2. Miller Park phase two — 40 new single-family residences
3. Evarts Valley — 34 new single-family residences
4. West Gate phase three — 15 new single-family residences
5. West Gate townhouses — 14 new townhouses
6. North Park townhouses — 13 new townhouses
7. Miller Park phase three — 13 new single-family residences