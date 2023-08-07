Neighborhood

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport issued 221 building permits for new single-family homes in fiscal year 2023 with a total valuation of just over $72 million.

Retail and restaurant permits led in the commercial category, with nearly $9.7 million in new construction taking place in the Model City last year.

