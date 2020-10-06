KINGSPORT — If you let your pet poop in the neighbor’s yard, you might want to reconsider letting that happen.
It’s because Kingsport is planning to take a comprehensive look at all ordinances dealing with animals later this year. That effort could very well result in a new ordinance dealing with pet waste, including fines to owners who fail to clean up after their pets.
During a work session Monday afternoon, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a proposed amendment to city code dealing with pet waste. It’s an issue the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission has been dealing with for months, with numerous residents complaining about owners not picking up or properly disposing of their pet’s waste.
According to information provided to the BMA, the ordinance was proposed in an effort to protect the community’s health and promote being good neighbors.
PROPOSED CHANGE TO CITY CODE
Essentially, the proposed ordinance stated that unless you have permission from the property owner, you cannot let your animal defecate on another person’s property without immediately removing the waste and disposing of it in a sanitary manner.
The proposed ordinance also called for a warning on the first offense, a $25 fine on the second offense and upon a third offense a $50 fine. Bristol and Johnson City both have ordinances that require owners to remove pet waste the moment the incident occurs.
Alderwoman Jennifer Adler, who serves on the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, said it’s an issue that’s come up over and over since 2018. Adler added that there’s a health issue associated with leaving pet waste on sidewalks and in yards and such an ordinance could help reduce hostility in some neighborhoods.
“I wish we didn’t have to have an ordinance like this,” Adler said. “We do have a few cases where neighborhoods ... deal with this problem.”
TAKING A COMPREHENSIVE LOOK
Instead of moving forward on the proposed ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday night, the BMA decided on Monday to table the matter until a later date.
“I’d like to table this for a little bit and allow our animal ordinances to be looked at at a higher level,” said Alderman Darrell Duncan. “By reviewing it at a higher level, we’ll get a better picture of what we’ve got and where we’re at.”
Vice Mayor Colette George agreed, saying she wants more clarity on who would respond to such pet waste calls.
“When you pass something like this, people expect it to be taken seriously and to act on it,” George said. “When this happens, are the police going to go out or code enforcement or PETWORKS? I’d like it to be very clear of what is going to happen.”
City Manager Chris McCartt said staff could return at the first work session in December with an overview of all ordinances dealing with animals. Mayor Pat Shull encouraged residents to offer feedback about this issue.