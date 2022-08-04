KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Community Foundation is launching its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, to recognize and honor those in Kingsport who have contributed time, talent and treasure to the community.
The event is schedule for Friday at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center, starting with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and dinner and the honoree program at 7 p.m.
Awards will be handed out in four categories. KCF will award three recipients from each category as the original intention was to host the event in 2020. Below are the categories and respective honorees from 2020, 2021 and 2022:
In Memoriam - Those who left a legacy of giving
2020 - Doyle Burdine
2021 - Fielding Rolston
2022 – Boots Duke
Future of Giving - Those who show a commitment to service and philanthropy as young professionals
2020 - James and Crystal Phillips
2021 - Honorable Curt and Dr. Jenny Rose
2022 – Sam and Maggie Booher
Community Service - Those who have invested in their community for many years
2020 - Dr.Jeff & CeeGee McCord
2021 - Van and Dr. Dorothy Dobbins
2022 – Stephen and Trida LaHair
Legacy of Philanthropy - Those who have made a lasting impact and are leaving a legacy through philanthropic efforts in our community
2020 - Pal Barger (posthumously)
2021 - Sam & DeLois Anderson (posthumously)
2022 - Dr. Kent and Mayor Jeanette Blazier
“What a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those who have invested so personally into Kingsport. I am thankful for the examples that all of these honorees have set for us and am inspired to see what more we might all do in light of their service.” said Greg Perdue, chairman of the Kingsport Community Foundation.
Presenting sponsors are Eastman and Visit Kingsport. Relationship sponsors include Ballad Health, Kingsport Chamber and Riverfront Seafood. Reception sponsors include First Horizon Bank, Goins Rash Cain, Inc, The Bays Mountain Group at Morgan Stanley and Champion Chevrolet-Cadillac.