Local News

KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Community Foundation is launching its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, to recognize and honor those in Kingsport who have contributed time, talent and treasure to the community.

The event is schedule for Friday at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center, starting with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and dinner and the honoree program at 7 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video