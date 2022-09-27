The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help.
“By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Kingsport’s public information and communications department distributes information to the public through press releases, social media posts, email newsletters, local billboards, radio and television appearances, biannual reports and a weekly page in the Kingsport Times News.
But they want to find out more.
To better understand what information is important to residents and how residents learn about the news taking place in Kingsport, the city is launching a survey this week to answer these and other meaningful questions, a press release said.
The survey takes only a few minutes to complete and includes 18 questions, such as how do you get your news and information, what information is important to you, how closely do you follow local government and what types of information you would like to see more of from the city.
To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3Swmo2I, visit Kingsport Alerts on Facebook, or find the link on the city website (www.kingsporttn.gov).