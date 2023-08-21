Buck Van Huss Dome

Taken Aug. 8, 2022.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport is close to securing almost $63 million in funding for several capital projects, including renovations of the Buck Van Huss Dome and the Kingsport Justice Center.

That has led city officials to make inquiries with Sullivan County on when additional funding for justice center renovations may come.


