KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport is close to securing almost $63 million in funding for several capital projects, including renovations of the Buck Van Huss Dome and the Kingsport Justice Center.
That has led city officials to make inquiries with Sullivan County on when additional funding for justice center renovations may come.
“It would definitely be to our benefit if we would get a clearer picture of when Sullivan County is going to do their bond,” Kingsport Deputy Manager Ryan McReynolds said.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said last week during the county’s business meeting that he would call on the Building Committee to meet to proceed with justice center plans.
The estimated cost of the renovations is expected to be around $15 million. Sullivan County, last year, approved a resolution to pay for $2.6 million of the project and the city will foot the rest. The county has yet to determine when it will issue its own bond.
McReynolds said the city will have its bonds in hand by mid-September. A total of $13.4 million has been set aside for the justice center.
During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman will then vote to approve the bond.
In the meantime, McReynolds said he plans to make a presentation to the county’s Building Committee to show the scope of the project. The city will be prepared to start bidding on the justice center improvements as soon as it knows when the county plans to release its portion of the funding, McReynolds said.
“If we can get some clarity in the next few weeks, then we’d know how to plan,” he said.
Kingsport will have $62.9 million to fund several different projects. Out of that, the city will have to pay back $61.9 million at 4.1% interest, city officials said.
The largest first step for the city will be to get renovations rolling at the Buck Van Huss Dome, which is the priority, McReynolds said. It was shut down a year ago due to structural deficiencies.
The city has set aside $21 million for that project.
McReynolds said once the Kingsport BMA approves funding in September, the Kingsport Board of Education will then be able to vote on approval during its October meeting.
Once that approval is made, the city will then put the renovation project out for bid.
“When we receive the bonds, we’ll have the money to approve that contract,” McReynolds said.
