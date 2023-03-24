Tyra Copas mug

KINGSPORT — The Model City has been steadily decreasing the number of employee vacancies as it has added workers over the past year.

Tyra Copas, director of human resources, said this week that there were less than 30 open positions in February, compared to 60 the year before. A large reason is due to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approving a property tax hike to help increase wages across the board for city employees.

