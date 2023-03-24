KINGSPORT — The Model City has been steadily decreasing the number of employee vacancies as it has added workers over the past year.
Tyra Copas, director of human resources, said this week that there were less than 30 open positions in February, compared to 60 the year before. A large reason is due to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approving a property tax hike to help increase wages across the board for city employees.
“A lot of our vacancies were entry-level positions, so we raised that threshold and we’re more competitive,” Copas said.
Copas briefed the BMA Monday during an all-day strategy session.
This week, there are only eight postings on job boards for city positions, she said. The numbers have now gone back to pre-pandemic levels.
However, Copas warned there is still a workforce gap — especially in higher-level positions that are extremely competitive — and there is still a slow stream of qualified candidates applying.
“We can’t do things like we always have done in the past because they aren’t working anymore,” she said.
Besides the salary increases across the board, the city also took other measures to make it more competitive with other employers.
The city changed its retirement plan last year, added two holidays and offered more voluntary benefits.
The city has also looked at other methods of recruitment including work-based learning with local high schools, using capstone students, and partnering with two temporary work agencies.
Kingsport will continue to focus on other ways of recruiting and retaining employees. For next fiscal year’s budget, which starts on July 1, Copas said her department is looking at bringing a new salary scale proposal that would help with career growth.
“We won’t have an across-the-board increase,” Copas said. “So not everyone will get the pay.”