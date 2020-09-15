KINGSPORT — The renovations to four floors in Kingsport’s new city hall are substantially complete and various departments will begin moving in to the building this December. Crews are working to finish the first two floors, and once the upper floors are occupied, the lower ones will soon follow.
On Monday, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen took a walking tour of the new city hall — the old Regions bank building on Broad Street — checking out the progress on the renovations and hearing an update on when the work would be completed.
The hourlong tour was of floors 3 through 6, including the new BMA board room, many offices, storage rooms and bathrooms. Floors 1 and 2 are still under construction and non-workers were not allowed inside.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the plan is for departments to start moving in this December on floors 3 through 6, followed soon after with floors 1 and 2. All city departments should be moved in by late December or early January.
Renovations include new flooring, paint and ceiling tiles throughout the building, new elevators and a backup generator, some modifications to a few of the offices and the construction of a new Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting space on the third floor.
Most of the furniture originally found on floors 1 and 2 — chairs, desk, bookshelves and more — will go back to those floors once the renovations are complete.
The project also includes improving access to the parking lot for handicapped spaces and installing a kiosk at the drive-thru location for patrons to use 24 hours a day. The kiosk will not be manned, but residents will be able to pay bills using cash, check or credit card.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Two years ago, the BMA approved the purchase of the Regions Bank building for $2.82 million. The deal included the six-story building and a 72-space parking lot on New Street.
The reason for the purchase? Kingsport was looking at ways to address the overcrowding issue at the Justice Center and to bring all court functions — some of which are in city hall — under one roof. Kingsport is currently exploring options on expanding the Justice Center, the exact plan though has yet to be determined.
City officials have said moving city hall to the bank building will improve the efficiency of city government by consolidating more than 100 employees from six offices to one location.
COST AND LAYOUT
Renovations on floors 3 through 6 began last fall with the cost being approximately $3.3 million. Phase 2 (floors 1 and 2) is estimated to cost $2.2 million. Once complete, here’s what each floor of the new city hall will house:
1st floor — Finance and Building.
2nd floor — Planning, City Manager and Economic Development.
3rd floor — BMA room, Human Resources, Legal, Risk and Marketing.
4th floor — Accounting and Payroll, Purchasing, Community Services.
5th floor — GIS, Archives and the future location of Engineering.
6th floor — Public Works Administration, MTPO, Information Services, Clinic.