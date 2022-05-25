KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission last month held a cleanup event in the Chadwick neighborhood, which resulted in the removal of 1.4 tons of trash and more than 400 pounds of garbage.
The cleanup took place on April 28 with eight volunteers working 90 minutes picking up trash and garbage in the streets and yards around the apartments of Chadwick Drive.
“We knew we wanted to do something meaningful for one of our neighborhoods,” said Alanna Leonberg, chair of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. “Since other cleanups took place across town earlier this spring, we thought why not do one more for the Chadwick neighborhood. We were happy with the results and we hope the residents were too.”
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission — formed at the end of 2017 — is a 12-person volunteer group that serves to strengthen the Model City’s neighborhoods by providing a communication channel between neighborhoods and the city, as well as providing guidance on neighborhood solutions.
“Ultimately, the goal of the commission is to create a strong alliance between the city government and its neighborhoods,” Leonberg said.
In addition to organizing cleanups, the commission maintains five little libraries across town: in Preston Forest, Hammond Park, on Dale Street, in Borden Park and in Highland. Next month, the commission is planning to serve lunch at the Salvation Army.
The commission meets on the last Thursday of most months at 6 p.m. in the third floor board room at City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. The next meeting is scheduled for tonight May 26.
“We encourage everyone who wants to be involved in the community to attend our meetings and learn more about what we do,” Leonberg said. “We’re always interested in feedback and information about your neighborhood. It’s worth pointing out, we may not know about an issue until people tell us.”
For more information about the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on “Your Neighborhood Commission” under the “Residents” tab at the top of the page.
Kingsport has 27 defined neighborhoods and about 90 general neighborhoods.