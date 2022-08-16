Kingsport city officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities will be held during school hours at the auditorium.
“After the kids are gone from the school, we’ll open the civic back up to the public,” Robin DiMona, assistant manager for Kingsport Parks and Recreation, said in a press release.
The dome was closed a week into the school year when an architectural study revealed structural concerns. School officials said the dome was partly constructed with wood that dates back to when the school first opened in 1967.
Volleyball and basketball games were played in the dome during the fall and next month Volleyball is set to start.
School officials said they are awaiting for additional data before they open the dome back up once more for activities.
The auditorium will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a city press release.
The facility will be open to the public after 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
“If you need to meet in a side room or in the main auditorium at night, we’ll have it open until 8:30 p.m.,” DiMona said.
