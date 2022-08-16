Kingsport City Schools logo
Kingsport city officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities will be held during school hours at the auditorium.

