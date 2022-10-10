Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars.
The latest celebrities, though, aren't even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
And the city of Kingsport is highlighting a different goat almost every day on its “This is Kingsport” Facebook page.
“We wanted to bring awareness to the goats and have fun and get people knowledgeable on why the goats are ‘working’ on Cement Hill,” Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city of Kingsport, said.
The superhero goats have super eating powers and have been chewing up kudzu on the hill. The herd of almost 100 goats was brought to Cement Hill in September as an environmentally friendly way of getting rid of the kudzu, an invasive plant.
The goats have been working on and off at Cement Hill for almost a year. Enviro-Goat LLC has provided the goats to the city for no charge.
Eventually, the city plans to put a passive park on the site.
Batara said the goats have made a lot progress on clearing the site. The goats are getting first whack, and then the city will come in and bush-hog it.
“The goats' ‘work’ will allow us to reclaim significant areas that were once grass that has been taken over by the kudzu,” she said.
The city’s campaign for the goats was started by the communications department, Batara said.
Each day, the city has a little fun with it, posting a picture of a goat and giving a little synopsis of the goat’s personality or likes.
On Monday, “This is Kingsport” introduced Selly, “Cement Hill’s most vigilant crime stopper.”
According to the Facebook post, Selly enjoys watching “Blue Bloods” and has a mean Tom Selleck impersonation. Her favorite saying is, “The tree doesn’t grow very far from the apple.”
Or there’s Knight.
And guess what, Knight is Cement Hill’s “Knight in fuzzy armor.”
Batara said the goats will be on location this stint until around the end of the month.
When the first big frost hits, they will be taken to other locations with more delicious food.
“The plants they are eating aren’t very tasty after the first frost,” Batara said.
