KINGSPORT — Dr. Stephanie Potter, principal of Jefferson Elementary, checks the temperature of student Caleb Mai earlier this week. Schools across the Model City are checking the temperature of every student who passes through their doors, just one step Kingsport City Schools is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. At left, a bulletin board at Sevier Middle offers some sound advice to students about how to treat their masks during the pandemic.
Kingsport City Schools serious about temperature checks
- Julie Byers
