Kingsport city officials are warning the public that setting off individual fireworks within city limits is illegal and potentially dangerous.
The Kingsport Police Department and Kingsport Fire Department put out joint press releases on Monday about the hazards and legality of fireworks within city limits.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said that even on Independence Day, fireworks are not allowed to be shot and anyone caught doing so could face a fine of up to $123.75 for each incident.
Fireworks, under city ordinance, are not legal to “manufacture, use, discharge, possess with the intent to discharge or offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or keep with the intent to sell at retail,” a press release stated.
Patton also said anyone reporting fireworks disturbances should not dial 911.
He said anyone reporting those disturbances should call the KPD's non-emergency number at (423) 246-9111.
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, also said consumer fireworks are not safe and cause thousands of injuries each year.
According to statistics provided by the Kingsport Fire Department, more than 19,500 fires are reported each year, leading to more than 9,000 people admitted to hospitals. Of those, more than a third of the injured are 15 years and younger.
For those wishing to see fireworks, city officials suggested a few events.
Those events include:
• Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration on Main Street, to be held on Saturday, July 2.
• Kingsport Axmen postgame fireworks shows, being held on July 3, July 8, July 30 and Aug. 6.
• Kingsport FunFest Eastman Fireworks Spectacular, being held on July 23 after the concert.