featured Kingsport city offices will be closed on Fourth of July From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jun 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT -City of Kingsport offices will be closed on Independence Day.The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the holiday weekend. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.Kingsport’s demolition landfill will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 4, but will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.For more information about garbage and trash/yard waste routes, visit www.kingsporttn.gov. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Physiology Trade Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Bob Arrington: Dennis Phillips goes and Fun Fest stays Kingsport city offices will be closed on Fourth of July Niswonger Performing Arts Center releases upcoming entertainment season list Construction begins for new Chipotle in Kingsport Kingsport closing several roads for Fourth of July Parade Saturday Two-year-old hit by truck in Bluff City ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.