Public Works Day

A child plays on a tractor during last year's Public Works Day. The city will be hosting it once again on "Thursday.

 Contributed photo

The city of Kingsport is hosting its annual Public Works Day at the Farmers Market on Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is being held during National Public Works Week, which runs from May 21-27 – a week-long celebration started by the American Public Works Association in 1960 to show the public the importance of public works in their daily lives.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you