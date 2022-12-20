featured Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Dec 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday.Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.However, there will be changes to the city’s demolition landfill schedule.The landfill will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday. The landfill will reopen on Monday. The landfill will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31. City offices will also be closed the following days during the holiday season - Friday, Monday and Jan. 2.During the week of Dec. 26, Kingsport will pick up additional holiday garbage (boxes and bags) placed outside the cart. Garbage must be placed in bags or boxed.For more information about garbage and trash/yard waste routes, visit www.kingsporttn.gov.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Route Yard Ecology Waste Kingsport Holiday Landfill Garbage Pickup Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR